Isoprene Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

Global isoprene market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Isoprene Market .

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Isoprene Market -:

By Grade

Polymer Grade

Chemical Grade

By Application

Styrene Isoprene Styrene

Isobutylene Isoprene

Polyisoprene

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Personal Care

Construction

Medical

Others

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major competitors in the Isoprene Market -:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global isoprene market are Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation., LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V., Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co., Ltd Braskem, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, SIBUR, FINETECH INDUSTRIES LIMTED., ZEON Corporation, Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., FORTREC PTE LTD., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin. Continental AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Sinopec, Dow, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim” and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for fabricated rubber in automotive sector is enhancing its market growth

Stringent policies by government ensuring of hygiene and safety drives the market growth

Rapid industrialization and emerging economies will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for polyisoprene products is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Volatile stuff costs is hindering the growth of the market

Strict regulations by various government bodies have restricted the usage of toxic organic chemicals in the production of Isoprene is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Zeon Corporation introduced an advanced technology for durable and capable manufacturing of isoprene which is mainly used as crude component of the Polyisoprene rubber, from biofuel. Advancement of this technology will resolve the expected dependency on petroleum, anticipating in the preservation of environment

In January 2019, Gevo announced that it developed a stimulant, development and fix catalytic process which convert economically accessible or product waste, reused alcohols into sustainable isoprene. It is likely to compete with natural and petroleum-based chemical equivalents on cost head-to-head while decreasing CO2 emissions

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

