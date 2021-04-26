Isopropyl Alcohol Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2026 | Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.

The study conducted in Isopropyl Alcohol Market report spans heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of Chemical and Materials industry and scoop out the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. Granular market information assembled in this industry report will be helpful to Chemical and Materials industry to take competent business decisions. The report also puts a light on growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA). Isopropyl Alcohol Market analysis report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. This business document also provides the market insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Isopropyl Alcohol Market.

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Isopropyl Alcohol Market-:

By Application Process Solvent Cleaning Agent Coating Agent Intermediate

By Grade 70% IPA 90% IPA

By Production Method Direct Hydration Indirect Hydration Hydrogenation Of Acetone

By End- User Cosmetic & Personal care Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Industry Paints & Coatings Chemical



Major competitors in the Isopropyl Alcohol Market-:

Few of the major competitors currently working in isopropyl alcohol market are Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Royal Dutch Shell, DowDuPont, ISU CHEMICAL.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is driving the market.

IPA is widely used as cleaning agent which is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

The availability of alternate ways for the production of acetone is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, TechNova announced the launch of their AniKleen Sol cleaner for removing aqueous overprint varnish (OPV) deposits from rollers and blankets with minimal effort. It works on the principle of chemical action, instead of a mechanical action, to clean water-based OPVs from rollers and blankets. It will make the cleaning process quicker and faster as when applied to the affected area it wets and dissolves the dried OPV deposits.

In October 2018, 3M announced the launch of their advanced surgical skin prep solution 3M™ SoluPrep™ Film-Forming Sterile Surgical Solution a 2% chlorhexidine gluconate and 70% isopropyl alcohol surgical skin prep that uses 3M technology to help clinicians in the fight against SSIs., It forms a water insoluble film on the skin when copolymer dries and bacteria-killing agent chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) stay on a patient’s skin and able to withstand the rigors of simulated surgical conditions.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

