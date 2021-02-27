IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2028

The IT Infrastructure Monitoring market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This IT Infrastructure Monitoring market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

segmented as follows:

By type

By deployment model

By end user

By vertical

By region

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Software Bundled Software Individual Software Network Monitoring Server Monitoring Storage Monitoring Cloud Monitoring Application Monitoring Others Service Consulting Integration & Implementation Other Service



The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:

On premise

Cloud/hosted

The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of vertical and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into:

IT and Communication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistic

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the BFSI segment accounted for 40.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market include Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc..

