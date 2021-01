IT Outsourcing Market 2020 Industry Demands, Regions, Future Growth, Key Players, Competitive Scenario and Forecast by 2026

The Global IT Outsourcing Market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, end-user, and regions.

Rising startup companies as well as adoption of advanced technologies are major factors driving the market globally. However, privacy and safety concerns is expected to hinder the growth of market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include: Accenture, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc. , CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, BMC Software , Dell, Fujitsu and Tata Consultancy Services Limited

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Application/Software Development

• Web Development

• Application Support and Management

• Technical Support/Help Desk

• Others

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Government

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global IT Outsourcing Market — Market Overview

4. Global IT Outsourcing Market by Service Outlook

5. Global IT Outsourcing Market by End Users Outlook

6. Global IT Outsourcing Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

