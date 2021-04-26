IT ROBOTICS AUTOMATION MARKET RECENT TRENDS, IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, MARKET SIZE RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST UP TO 2027

IT robotic automation is a centralized approach to consolidate the entire data center infrastructure where the architecture is software-centric. The system seeks to converge compute, storage, and networking components all put together into a single system and eventually provide a unified management layer. Rising data security concerns and virtualization technology applications for servers and desktop infrastructures have proved conducive to the growth of the market in a very short period of time. It has evolved to an extent that today hyper-converged infrastructure comes either as an appliance or as a reference architecture or as a software.

Global IT Robotics Automation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Blue Prism

2. Be Informed B.V.

3. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

4. Infosys Ltd.

5. Cognizant Technology Solutions

6. Automation Anywhere Inc.

7. Sutherland Global Services, Inc.

8. ATOS SE

9. Genpact Ltd.

10. IPSoft Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global IT Robotics Automation Market along with detailed segmentation of market by tools, services and five major geographical regions. Global IT robotics automation market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to reduced Total Cost of Ownership obtained and also features such as flexibility and scalability.

