JayJay Joshua Wins Entrepreneur Award For His Clothing Line In Amsterdam

Jay Joshua, is a local of Toronto, as of now situated in Amsterdam transforming the rap game. You can hear the impact Drake and Pressa have on Jay Joshua. He has built up his very own sound and is following his own heading in the music business. Jay Joshua who can rap in English and Dutch has spanned the social hole between Rap in North America and Europe.

JayJay Joshua’s achievement isn’t going unnoticed. Subsequent to propelling his very own dress line in 2017 “Accept that” he as of late won an innovative honor in Amsterdam. In excess of a rapper, he is turning into an investor in the game in North America and over the lake. Make certain to pursue Jay Joshua on iInstagram@jayjayjoshua to look at his best course of action . His EP ” From Amsterdam to Toronto will drop in the fall of 2019.