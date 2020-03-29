The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Jellies & Gummies market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Jellies & Gummies Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Jellies & Gummies market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Jellies & Gummies Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Jellies & Gummies Market

The global jellies and gummies market size was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to growing vegan population, booming candy industry, rising awareness regarding the side effects of chocolate consumption, and increasing consumer spending. Jellies and gummies have been gaining an increasing traction among the consumers on account of their frequent purchases and growing consumption of candies over chocolate.

Factors impacting the purchase decision of consumers include unique flavors, textures, candies design, shape, packaging, and sugar content. Snacking, personal rewards on-the-go, occasions, and holidays are the major reasons for the consumption of jellies and gummies. Candies are mostly popular among kids and they are the major target consumers for the candy makers.

Additionally, accessibility of low-priced non-chocolate confectionary products by different brands is anticipated to drive the global market. Moreover, presence of preservatives and gelling agents in jellies and gummies makes them more ideal and fit for consumption for a longer time period, which is attracting the consumers towards jellies and gummies than chocolate confectionaries.

Furthermore, increasing demand for sugar-free jellies and gummies is a growth opportunity for the new entrants. Customers shifting preferences from sugar jellies and gummies to sugar-free jellies and gummies have been driving the manufacturers to introduce jellies and gummies with less sugar content. Jellies and gummies are more popular in the age group <17 years due to their organic and chewy nature. Jellies and gummies come in different shapes such as fruits, living creatures, wheels, and bottles, which keep the children engaging.

Considering the largest and growing consumer group, manufactures are coming up with innovative packaging and marketing strategies, which distinguish products by their wrappings like the 3D wrapping, having a QR code on the wrapper for an online game, and contest to engage buyers. Growing demand for jellies and gummies in sugar confectioneries globally is attributed to the ease of handling and supply of the candies. Unlike chocolates, jellies and gummies dont need to be stored in a refrigerated environment, thereby increasing its demand from rural areas of the developing countries.

The worlds top candy manufacturers: Mars, Ferrero, Nestle, and Lindt came up with a five-year target in 2017 to keep half of their confectioneries containing 200 or fewer calories range. They are also focusing on printing calories in front of packs for 90% of their confectionery products by the year 2022. These companies have witnessed significant growth in the low-calorie confectionery segment than the conventional confectionery makers.

Distribution Channel Insights

By distribution channel, the jellies & gummies market is segmented into store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel accounted for the largest share of more than 85.0% in 2018. The largest consumers of jellies and gummies belong to the age group <17 as access to the local stores is more feasible for them over online purchase. Moreover, developed countries have high density of grocery stores, where the products are easily available as a part of the marketing strategy. Increasing shelf space for jellies and gummies owing to the preservatives and gelling agents, increased life span of the product, and no storage restriction are the major factors driving the brick and mortar stores. Increasing number of organized retailing outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience food product-based retailing outlets, and food specialist stores in developing economies is expected to boost the segment growth.

Non-store based distribution channel is the fastest growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Work-life dynamics, increasing congestion, growing need for convenience, and increasing demand for regional candies are driving the segment. Global players are offering a wide range of jellies and gummies in their portfolio, including shapes such as fruits, living creatures, wheels, and bottles. These products are offered as both sugar and sugar free in order to fulfill growing consumer demand from all age groups. Discounts offered on products are increasing the inclination of the consumers towards online purchasing. Non-store based distribution channel witness high demand during festive session as consumers offer jellies and candies as a gift.

Flavor Insights

By flavor, the market is segmented as grapefruit, cherry, peach, berries, apple, and others. Berries accounted for the largest share of 27.3% in 2018. Consumption of berries has increased owing to growing health consciousness among consumers. Health benefits associated with berries include high antioxidant levels, high fiber content, helps fight inflammation, good for skin, and great taste. Among berries, strawberry is the most consumed, followed by blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries.

Flavor of the candies is driving the consumers preferences for jellies and gummies. Jellies and gummies are prepared from exotic fruits, vegetables, liqueur, and other sources, which is attracting a large number of consumers. Moreover, high amount of vitamins, proteins, and fiber makes it a good source of energy, which, in turn, boosts the product consumption among consumers. Thus, demand for jellies and gummies is increasing in the food industry.

Cherry is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing product modifications in terms of designs, styles, and look. Cherry is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to intensity of the flavor. Cherry is mixed with other fruits in order to enhance the flavor intensity. Cherries are used as a catalyst in different fruits to increase the texture, flavor intensity, and sourness, thereby enhancing the consumer experience.

Due to increasing number of vegan consumers in the world, leading manufacturers in the market are replacing animal collagen with fruit-based proteins and gelling agents in jellies and gummies.With the increasing demand for vegetarian jellies and gummies, use of fruit based ingredients is likely to expected to witness a surge in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights of Jellies & Gummies Market

North America emerged as the largest market, accounting for a share of 34.2% in 2018. In North America, U.S. alone accounted for more than 80.0% share of the overall revenue in 2018. This scenario is attributed to growing demand for jellies and gummies and increasing shelf space in stores as compared to other confectioneries. Growing inclination of the millennials towards these products is driving the market. Many households in U.S. consider it an affordable and healthy treat. American consumers are purchasing seasonal flavor jellies and gummies. California is responsible of over 10% of all the establishments in U.S.

Europe is the fastest growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% owing to growing consumption among consumers, along with new product launches such as sugar free jellies and gummies and pick and mix candies by companies including Haribo, Mars, and Cloetta. Pick and mix candy is a new trend in the region, which is further supporting the market growth. It is gaining popularity in the Nordic countries, whereas packaged candy holds a stronger position in Central European countries.

Market Share Insights of Jellies & Gummies Market

Some of the key players operating in the global market are Haribo; Cloetta; Ferrara Candy; Nestle; Mondelez International, Inc. The market players are offering bite-size pieces of low-fat candies to improve sales among health-conscious consumers across the globe. Increasing focus on health among consumers not only fostered a paradigm shift in the ingredients, but also in the packaging size. Key players have started adopting new packaging strategies with packs such as calorie packs or flexible packs. The small size of candies, along with reduced calories, is gaining traction among consumers.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Jellies & Gummies Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global jellies and gummies market report on the basis of flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Grapefruit

Cherry

Peach

Berries

Apple

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Store Based

Non-store Based

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Jellies & Gummies Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580