Kenaf Seed Oil Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Kenaf Seed Oil .

As per the research, the Kenaf Seed Oil market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Kenaf Seed Oil ? Which Application of the Kenaf Seed Oil is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Kenaf Seed Oil s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Competitive Landscape

Hemp Inc., a leading player operating in the kenaf seed oil market, launched equipment which uses kenaf as a loss circulation material (LCM) that is used to seal the hole around the oil well to prevent mud and other toxic substances from leaking into underground water streams or other porous earth surfaces around the drill. The machine known as DrillWall was made using the core of kenaf. The growing demand for kenaf is expected to increase commercial production of kenaf seeds which, in turn, is estimated to propel kenaf seed oil market growth.

Intensifying research towards the use of kenaf seed oil in the potential treatment for cancer saw another addition to the list of developments after research concluded that the oil substantially reduced the severity of leukemia in mice.

Kenaf seed oil’s potential application as a viable treatment option for cholesterol and higher lipid profiles received a significant boost after a study suggested the use of bio-oil in cardio-protective functional foods for countering cholesterol.

With the widening of the supply-demand gap, kenaf seed oil market players are increasingly investing in research and development of techniques which boost yield and quality of kenaf seeds. A recent development in the area was the release of a study which concluded that continuous kenaf cropping on the same plot of land deteriorates soil fertility and adversely impacts the quality of kenaf seeds.

Other leading players operating in the kenaf seed oil market include Shree Laxminaryan Oils, Pepagora, Gincoc Limited, Thar Process, Inc., National Kenaf and Tobacco Board, The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Advanced Biofuel Center, Chempro Technovation Pvt. Ltd., Kenaf Development Association of Nigeria and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals Inc..

Additional Insight:

Conventionally Produced Kenaf Seed Oil Finding Increasing Application as Bio-lubricant

The petroleum-based lubricants used currently are composed of substances which are harmful to the environment and do not disintegrate on disposal. Mineral-based lubricants exhibit similar properties with the presence of toxic additives posing an additional threat to the environment. Due to these factors industries are seeking eco-friendly alternatives to conventional lubricants. Kenaf seed oil is finding increasing application as a biolubricant in an assortment of industries owing to its effective performance. Additionally, the development of techniques to enhance the viability and scale of biolubricant production is estimated to uphold kenaf seed oil demand in industries. Manufacturers are using conventionally produced kenaf seed oil for biolubircant production due to its affordable pricing and easy availability relative to organic kenaf seed oil.

In addition to this, demand for kenaf seed oil continues to surge in nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, functional foods, pharmacy, and biofuels.

Research Methodology

The report on kenaf seed oil market is a consequence of a robust and exhaustive research methodology. A two-step research methodology involving primary and secondary researches was applied to obtain key insights into the kenaf seed oil market. Interviewing seasoned experts from the kenaf seed oil market formed the basis of primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid sources, company press releases, and other kenaf seed oil market-related publications. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to create an authentic and accurate forecast of the kenaf seed oil market.

