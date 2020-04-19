Kettle Brand Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Packaging by Half

Kettle Brand is reducing the measure of plastic in its packaging by 43 percent. Moving from 5-layer bundling film to 3-layer film will fundamentally lessen the brand’s ecological impression from packaging. The task will result in a yearly 51 percent decrease in ozone harming substance emanations from bundling and keep two million pounds of plastic out of landfills.

The brand as of late appeared the new packaging at Natural Products Expo West, close by its assortment of strong flavors — including recently presented Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut Wasabi Ranch.

Finding a source of low-sway packaging equipped for ensuring the nature of Kettle Brand chips has been an ongoing journey. In 2008, the brand removed the paper layer from its bags, reducing the material at the time by 20 percent.

Retailers and shoppers will see a progress from Kettle Brand’s existing bags to the new packaging start in June, with a full change expected by fall.

The new packaging expands on the brand’s commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint, from installing one of the largest grid-tied solar PV arrays in the Pacific Northwest, to enhancing biological diversity in the wetlands around its flagship facility in Salem, Oregon.