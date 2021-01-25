Key Factors Enabling Growth in Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2018-2022

Vending machines are used in the automatic retailing industry to dispense products such as beverages, snacks, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and other consumer goods after feeding a desirable amount into the machine. At present modernized and optimized vending machines with several technologies such as interactive displays, cashless payments, and telemetry systems are available. They are mostly installed in hospitals, public buildings, airports, and gas stations.

Analysts forecast the global intelligent vending machine market to grow at a CAGR of 34.41% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global intelligent vending machine market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of intelligent vending machines.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Crane

Coin Acceptors

Fuji Electric

Royal Vendors

Other prominent vendors

American Vending Machines

BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA

Bulk Vending Systems

Compass Group (Canteen)

Continental Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending International

Market driver

Growing demand for cashless vending machines

Market challenge

High initial investment and maintenance cost

Market trend

Ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

