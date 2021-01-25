Key Factors Enabling Growth in Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2018-2022
Vending machines are used in the automatic retailing industry to dispense products such as beverages, snacks, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and other consumer goods after feeding a desirable amount into the machine. At present modernized and optimized vending machines with several technologies such as interactive displays, cashless payments, and telemetry systems are available. They are mostly installed in hospitals, public buildings, airports, and gas stations.
Analysts forecast the global intelligent vending machine market to grow at a CAGR of 34.41% during the period 2018-2022.
Request for a FREE sample and Get more information on the market contribution of various segments
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global intelligent vending machine market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of intelligent vending machines.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Crane
Coin Acceptors
Fuji Electric
Royal Vendors
Other prominent vendors
American Vending Machines
BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA
Bulk Vending Systems
Compass Group (Canteen)
Continental Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending International
Market driver
Growing demand for cashless vending machines
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Inquire More About This Report @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1476245
Market challenge
High initial investment and maintenance cost
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/