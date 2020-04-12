Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Kidney Dialysis Equipment .

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global kidney dialysis equipment market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, NxStage Medical, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and market share.

The global kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by Product

Hemodialysis Equipment Hemodialysis Dialysis Machine Dialyzer Blood Line Systems and Catheters Concentrators and solutions

Peritoneal Equipment Peritoneal Dialysis Machine Concentrators and solutions Catheters and Tubing



Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by End-user

In – Center Dialysis Center

Home Care Settings

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



