Kinesio Tape Market may see a growth rate of 4.27% | Spidertech, LP Support, Towatek Korea, Mueller

Kinesio tape refers to an elastic adhesive tape which is latex-free, hypoallergenic and wearable in nature. These tapes are used by elite athletes and geriatric & pediatric patients which provides support and stability to muscles and joints without hindering the movement of the body. It is a rehabilitative tape which simplifies the body’s own natural healing process and provides extended soft tissue manipulation. The global Kinesiology tape market is growing with rising in the adoption of tapes by the healthcare profession, new innovation and increasing incidence of muscle injuries. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Kinesio Tape market may see a growth rate of 4.27%.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Kinesio Tape Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Kinesio Tape Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Kinesio Tape. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kinesio Taping (United States), Spidertech (Canada), Rocktape(United States), Strengthtape (United States), Nitto Denko (Japan), Mueller (United States), LP Support (United Kingdom), Towatek Korea (Japan), Atex Medical (United States), Healixon (United States) and K-active (Germany).

Market Drivers

Adoption of Kinesio Tapes By Healthcare Professionals As Well As By Athletes

New Product Innovations and Increasing Extent of Muscle Injuries during Sports

Advantageous For a Range Of Body Problems Varying From Headaches to Foot Problems

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure Along With Increasing Expenditure on Sports And Other Athletic Activities

Market Trend

Pre-Shaped Kinesiology Tapes for Comfort and Stretch Ability

Colour and Fragrance Based Tapes

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Physicians That Are Capable Of Applying These Tapes

The Manufacturing of Kinesio Tapes Requires the Acquiring Of Patent Rights

Opportunities

Advancement in Kinesio Tapes Technology

Challenges

Implementation Of Stringent Regulatory Policies

In October 2018, Implus a market leader which designs and distributes footwear accessories and fitness products announced the acquisition of RockTape, a leading provider of kinesiology tape, medical education and other health and wellness products.

The Global Kinesio Tape Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Type (Precut Strips, Serrated rolls, Single Rolls, Bulk Rolls, Others), Application (Achilles tendonitis, Plantar fasciitis, Jumpers knee (PFS), ACL/MCL issues, Rotator cuff, Groin and hamstring pulls By Sales Channels), Sales Channels (Franchised Store, Supermarket, On-line Shop, Sport Team, Clinical), End Users (Hospitals, Rehab Centers, Sports Protection, Professional Athletes, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

