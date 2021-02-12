Know How Collaborative Robots Market Is Showing Strong Position near Future by Leading Key Vendors: Fanuc, Festo, ABB, Teradyne / Universal Robots, Motoman, Kuka

The 2020 study has 154 pages, 87 tables and figures. Collaborative Robots represent next generation automation of repetitive tasks, a market that reaches $13.3 billion dollars in 2020.

Worldwide Collaborative Robots markets are poised to achieve remarkable uptake in the market. Next generation collaborative robots promise to bring the biggest change in human labor that has ever occurred. The market for the products is not a huge market, but the ability to replace much human labor in factories and service jobs is a big deal. Whereas robot ability to complete repetitive tasks with speed, strength, and precision has been hampered, collaborative robots change that situation. Until now, industrial robots have been designed to work autonomously with safety assured by isolation from human contact.

Once human contact becomes possible, the robots become a lot more useful. With collaborative robots, safety relies on lightweight construction materials. Rounded edges and limits on speed or force are essential aspects of collaborative robots. Safety depends on sensors and software used to implement collaborative interaction. Human cooperation adds dexterity, flexibility, and problem-solving to an industrial robot. Collaborative service robots can function as information robots in public spaces; logistics robots that transport materials within a building, inspection robots equipped with cameras and visual processing technologies.

Collaborative Robot markets at $2.3 billion in 2019 promise to grow to $13.3 billion by 2026. With the opportunity to participate in the 5G next generation semiconductor markets. Collaborative Robots will achieve broad economies of scale, making them far more affordable and more available for the entire new industrial revolution.



