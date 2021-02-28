Knowledge Management Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027- Atlassian, Callidus Software, Comaround Scandinavia AB, Edubrite, Exo Platform, Freshworks, Mangoapps, Proprofs

Knowledge management solutions allow people in an organization to share, access and update business information and knowledge. The solution comprises processes and strategies that sustain and optimize the storage, assessment, and sharing of knowledge. Several public institutions, large companies, and non-profit organizations have resources dedicated to internal knowledge management efforts, frequently as a part of their business strategy also various consulting firms offer advice regarding knowledge management to these organizations.

The growing need for customer retention and satisfaction is driving the global knowledge management market. However, lack of awareness of knowledge management solutions among SMEs might hinder the growth of the global market. Furthermore, huge demand for knowledge management solutions in several industry verticals, such as BFSI, government, and others, is anticipated to create opportunities for the knowledge management market during the forecast period.

The global knowledge management market is segmented on by solution, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of solution, the knowledge management market is segmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment, the knowledge management market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the knowledge management market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the knowledge management market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global knowledge management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The knowledge management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the knowledge management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

