Kombucha Market Insights Trends and Forecast Prediction by 2026 | Industry Leading Key Players- KeVita.com; Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC; Buchi Kombucha; others

Kombucha Market: Inclusive Insight

Global kombucha market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and expanded flavour offerings provided by various manufacturers.

The Kombucha Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Kombucha market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: KeVita.com; Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC; Buchi Kombucha; humm kombucha; Hain Celestial; Revive Kombucha; Kosmic Kombucha; LIVE Soda, LLC; Wonder Drink Kombucha; AUSTRALIAN ORGANIC FOOD & BEVERAGE CO PTY LTD; GT’S LIVING FOODS; THE COCA-COLA COMPANY; NessAlla Kombucha; The Bu Kombucha; BREW DR. KOMBUCHA; Health-Ade, LLC; Hudson River Foods, Inc.; Remedy Drinks and rok Kombucha among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Kombucha Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Kombucha Industry market:

– The Kombucha Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Kombucha Market Trends | Industry Segment by Consumer Demographic (Male, Female), Ingredient Type (Yeast, Bacteria, Mold, Others), Product (Organic, Non-Organic), Type (Original, Flavoured), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Cans), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In September 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY announced that they had acquired “Organic & Raw Trading Co.” the company operating the “MOJO” brand of kombucha beverage offerings. This acquisition is the first step taken by the company in entering into the kombucha beverages. The growing demand for organic, healthy & probiotic drinks is another factor behind this acquisition by The COCA-COLA COMPANY

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in adoption of healthier alternatives for drinks is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing benefits associated with the kombucha regarding the individual health such as diabetic prevention and others also expect to drive the growth of the market

Easy manufacturing process and greater investments undergoing in the manufacturing and distribution process is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the bottling and distribution in the supply of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the quality of the product due to the recent incidences of the product being recalled by various manufacturers is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Kombucha products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Kombucha Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Kombucha Industry Production by Regions

– Global Kombucha Industry Production by Regions

– Global Kombucha Industry Revenue by Regions

– Kombucha Industry Consumption by Regions

Kombucha Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Kombucha Industry Production by Type

– Global Kombucha Industry Revenue by Type

– Kombucha Industry Price by Type

Kombucha Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Kombucha Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Kombucha Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Kombucha Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Kombucha Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Kombucha Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Kombucha industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

