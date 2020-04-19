Kombucha start-up FIX8 Recently Launched Design for New Line of Products

Kombucha start-up FIX8 recently launched in the U.K., with whole creation by design agency B&B studio (bandb-studio.co.uk). The agency created the brand’s positioning, name, visual identity, copywriting and packaging design for the new line.

In a nod to the health benefits of kombucha, together with improved biological process health and increased energy levels, the new identity for FIX8 appeals to the core kombucha consumer for whom health may be a positive addiction, with a commitment to health trends that goes higher than and on the far side the norm.

Following a surge in shopper interest, the kombucha class has seen several new merchandises enter the market. several kombucha brands have taken design cues from different sectors like brewage, drugs, and tea, process their supply by what it isn’t.

Conversely, B&B studio’s new whole creation for FIX8 embodies everything that kombucha is with an identity that it’s intense, compulsive and filled with buzz.

FIX8 flips the negative connotation and celebrates the ability of positive addiction. daring colors and graphics categorical the energizing sensation of intense the drink, and superimposed, the continual representational process brings the identity to life – reflective the living cultures among every bottle.

Available in Triple Ginger, Strawberry Tulsi, and Citrus Saffron, Fix8 is on the market in glass bottles with a screw cap.