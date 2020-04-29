Kraft Paper Market Hike in Growth, Trends and Business Forecast to 2027 | Canfor Corp, GASCOGNE GROUP, Glatfelter, International Paper, Mondi, Nippon Paper Industries

The kraft paper, produced from the chemical pulp in the kraft process, is used in many commercial and industrial applications. It has high mechanical strength and is widely employed for reusable eco-designed packaging. Recyclability feature of kraft paper and its mechanical properties are augmenting its use across various industry verticals such as food & beverages, automotive, and building & construction. Rapid urbanization and growth in construction activities in the Asia Pacific create a favorable landscape for the major manufacturers of the kraft paper market during the forecast period.

Leading Kraft Paper Market Players: Canfor Corporation, GASCOGNE GROUP, Glatfelter, International Paper, Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, WestRock Company

The kraft paper market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changes in packaging norms coupled with the evolution of the packaging industry. Besides, technological advancements in the building and construction materials are further expected to promote the growth of the kraft paper market. However, lack of government initiatives in underdeveloped nations may hamper the growth of the kraft paper market during the forecast period. On the other hand, e-commerce and retail sectors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the key players of the kraft paper market in the coming years.

The “Global Kraft Paper Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of kraft paper market with detailed market segmentation by grade, application, and geography. The global kraft paper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading kraft paper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global kraft paper market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. Based on grade, the market is segmented as wrapping & packaging, sack kraft paper, bleached, unbleached, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as food & beverage, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global kraft paper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The kraft paper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting kraft paper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the kraft paper market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the kraft paper market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from kraft paper market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for kraft paper in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the kraft paper market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Kraft Paper Market Landscape Kraft Paper Market – Key Market Dynamics Kraft Paper Market – Global Market Analysis Kraft Paper Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Grade Kraft Paper Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Kraft Paper Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Kraft Paper Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

