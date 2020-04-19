Kris Jenner Reportedly ‘Anxious’ Over What Caitlyn Jenner Might Spill On ‘I’m A Celebrity’ After Possibly Revealing Kylie Is Pregnant Again!

Caitlyn Jenner recently stated that she will not have lesser than 20 grand kids in near future. Since then people has actually started counting the little ones and they find out they are coming a bit short. From there onwards, the rumors about Kylie Jenner expecting have started to go around. Having said this, a report claims to know that Kris Jenner is little anxious about what her ex may end up revealing. After she has hinted at one of the episodes of I’m a celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, she is concerned about her ex’s statement. Kris thinks that any such details being spilled will not be in the best interest of her family in any manner at all.

No doubt things between Caitlyn and Kris are good enough, the source has shared that momager is keeping a close eye on her ex while she is on the show. The main reason behind is the fact that she does not Caitlyn to share anything accidently about the private things and specifically when it is about the new additions. For the same reason, she has been seen anxious when the icon of transgender shared the news about the grandkids. In one of the latest episodes of I’m a celebrity, aired in December 2019; Caitlyn has already shared that she will have 20 grandchildren real soon.

A source shared that, “Kris has gotten to a much better place with Caitlyn, but that does not mean she is not still nervous that Caitlyn will say something that won’t be in the best interest of the family. Kris knows that Caitlyn would never do or say something intentionally at this point, but sometimes she says things that are not in the best interest of the family,’ the insider told the news outlet.”

Similarly the source further shared that, “She hates to see everybody wondering if Kylie’s pregnant again after Caitlyn’s comments on ‘I’m A Celebrity.’ She truly wants the very best for Caitlyn always, but she gets nervous with Caitlyn, that she will accidentally say something she does not want her sharing.”

Hence we see Kris Jenner Reportedly ‘Anxious’ Over What Caitlyn Jenner Might Spill On ‘I’m A Celebrity’ After Possibly Revealing Kylie Is Pregnant Again!

No doubt everyone reserves the right to keep personal life away from the limelight. However our own family members share things that they should not. Same is happening here in case of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn. Kris is over conscious while Caitlyn shares things leisurely. Kris is acting consciously and keeping an eye on whatever Caitlyn shares on media. However, Caitlyn has also shared something suspicious and people are trying to dig out if Kylie is expecting again. Let’s see who remains successful in acting ones thoughts. Either Caitlyn who is not at all careful about what sharing with the media and what not or Kris, who is always vigilant about keeping things in privacy.