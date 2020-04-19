Kroger’s Quality Food Center to stop offering plastic bags in all stores on April 1

QFC recently declared it will no longer offer single-utilize plastic bags in any stores beginning April 1, six years in front of Kroger’s 2025 commitment.

The Bellevue-based supermarket chain, with various areas all through the Eastside, had recently dedicated to banning all plastic bags in its stores before the finish of 2019, however chose to phase out the bags even earlier after a successful pilot in Eastside stores.

“We saw how it worked in the stores and what the customers’ response was,” QFC spokesperson, Zach Stratton said. “It was all positive. So we took a step back, re-evaluated and decided to move on this quick time frame with the rest of our remaining stores.”

Altogether, five Eastside locations filled in as a pilot for the phase-out. They were picked because of their vicinity to different locations that fall within a legislative bag ban.

“You know how environmentally friendly we are in the Pacific Northwest,” Stratton said. “We listen to our customers closely and they’re telling us this is something that they want and that we need to do. We’re taking that to heart.”

The phase out is a part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste crusade that intends to help end hunger in the communities they serve and dispense with waste all through the company. The mission won’t just give more food to those in need, however give healthy foods and eventually move to primarily reusable bags.

QFC additionally will give assets to The Nature Conservatory throughout the time of April — for each 99-cent reusable bag purchased, the supermarket chain will donate $1, up to $10,000.

“We know that simply switching from single-use plastic to single-use paper bags is not the long-term solution,” said Suzy Monford, president of QFC. “That’s why we are partnering with The Nature Conservancy and inviting customers to use reusable bags and join us as we work to create zero waste neighborhoods.”

“You still have people who use them for walking their dogs or small trash bins in their home,” Stratton added. “So we want to provide other options for that and then still move in the environmentally friendly way we are now in getting rid of these plastics.”

According to Stratton, QFC goes through millions of plastic bags each year. Plastic bags can spend hundreds of years decomposing in landfills and often end up in streams, rivers, lakes and roadsides.

The change will just effect about portion of QFC locations, the others are as of now in locales with alegislative plastic bag ban. QFC will be the first of Kroger’s chains to complete the transition to no plastic bags. Currently, each QFC also offers plastic bag reusing.