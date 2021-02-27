Label Applicator Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2024

Global “Label Applicator ” Market Research Study

The report bifurcates the global “Label Applicator ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Market Taxonomy

The global market for Label Applicators is segmented as per product type, process type, speed, application and end use.

As per product type, the global label applicators market is segmented as follows:

Integrated automated

Stand alone

Semi – automated

As per process type, the global label applicators market is segmented as follows:

Wipe – on

Air blow

Tamp blow

As per speed, the global label applicators market is segmented as follows:

100 ipm – 500 ipm

500 ipm-1000 ipm

1000 ipm-1500 ipm

1500 ipm – 2000 ipm

2000 ipm & above

As per application, the global label applicators market is segmented as follows:

Bottles

Vials

Pouches

Boxes & Carton

Trays

Others

As per end use, the global label applicators market is segmented as follows:

Chemicals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Logistics & Warehousing

Others

The stand-alone product segment of label applicators is expected to drive the global market, by value. Among process type segment, wipe – on segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. It provides easy operations and enhances productivity.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global market for Label Applicators include ProMach, Inc., Herma GmbH, Quadrel Labeling Systems, Label-Aire, Inc., In-Line Labeling Equipment, Inc., ALTech UK labeling Technologies Ltd., Universal Labeling Systems, Inc., CVC Technologies Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., CTM Labeling Systems, JDA Progress Industries Ltd., RJ Packaging Corporation, Novexx Solutions GmbH, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Hunkar Technologies, Inc., Harland Machine Systems Ltd., Auto Labe, and Accent Packaging Equipment among others.

