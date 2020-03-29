Labeling Machines Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global labeling machines market size was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period owing to rising consumer demand for product transparency coupled with increasing demand for automation from several end-use industries. Additionally, the presence of several regulations pertaining to labeling and serialization is further likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Labeling machines print or dispense and apply labels on packaging containers made from different materials including glass, plastic, and aluminum. These machines are also used to obtain and apply labels on point-of-sale, display, and transit packs. Labels are used to market, decorate or provide valuable information about the product or the brand to customers. Moreover, they are also used for differentiating products in order to maintain branding and visibility in the retail space.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share in the North America labeling machines market in 2018. Pressure sensitive labelers technology segment held the largest revenue share in the U.S. market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Sleeve labelers technology segment is likely to progress at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2025.

Consumers are demanding greater product diversity and a wider range of products. This, in turn, has increased the number of products manufactured and marketed, thereby contributing to the production complexity. In order to meet these challenges, there is an ascending demand from product manufacturers for versatile labeling machines that can handle a wider range of materials and accommodate numerous technologies.

Rising demand for accurate, high-speed, and simple labeling solutions is further likely to fuel the market growth. Additionally, growing e-commerce industry owing to factors including convenience, choice, and cost benefits is expected to drive the market for labeling machines. Labeling machines are used for dispensing labels and barcodes on various cartons and packages in the e-commerce sector.

Labels contain tracking and anti-counterfeiting features that make it convenient for product manufacturers to track the shipments. Additionally, labels also help in providing protection against tampering by ensuring that the products are delivered to the customers without any interference. Rising demand for security labeling to avoid theft and fraud is further likely to boost the demand for these machines.

Technology Insights of Labeling Machines Market

In terms of technology, the market for labeling machines has been classified into pressure sensitive/self-adhesive labelers, glue-based labelers, sleeve labelers, and others. Pressure sensitive/self-adhesive labelers emerged as the dominant technology segment in 2018. In pressure sensitive labelers, pre-glued labels are mounted on a reel and then applied on to the containers without the use of heat or liquid glue.

Glue-based labelers technology segment is expected to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. This segment includes wet glue labelers and hot melt glue labelers. Wet glue labelers are used to apply labels, generally on rigid containers, using glue that is liquid at room temperature. In hot melt glue labelers, labels are applied onto the containers using solid glue that is melted immediately before its application.

Sleeve labelers is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing technology segment over the forecast period. The types of sleeve labelers include shrink sleeve labelers and stretch sleeve labelers. Shrink sleeve labeling machines are gaining popularity as they allow full-body labeling, thereby providing maximum brand visibility and promotion. Moreover, these labelers can be used for the application of labels on containers having complex and uneven contours.

Others technology segment includes print and apply labeling machines and in-mold labeling machines among others. In the former, information such as batch number, price, weight, and packaging date is added to the machines and the labels are printed with these details and applied on containers.

End Use Insights

In terms of end use, the market has been segmented into beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, chemicals, and others. Beverages end-use segment dominated the global market in 2018. Growing population, increasing disposable income, and rising global trend toward the consumption of health drinks are factors boosting the manufacturing of beverage products, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for labeling machines.

Food segment accounted for the second-largest market revenue share in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a shift in trend toward the consumption of healthy & organic food products coupled with increasing demand for ready-to-eat & convenience packaged food items. This, in turn, is anticipated to favor the market growth.

Pharmaceuticals end-use segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.Factors such as increasing aging population and rising awareness regarding various diseases are projected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, various regulations adopted by several government organizations with the intention to introduce uniformity in pharmaceutical packaging and labeling are further expected to propel the demand for these machines.

Chemicals end-use segment is expected to witness significant growth by 2025 owing to rising chemical production in developing regions along with the adoption of stringent regulations pertaining to the packaging and labeling of chemicals. Standards including the Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) regulation and Hazard Communication Standard among others are likely to impact the market growth on a positive note.

Regional Insights of Labeling Machines Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global market for labeling machines with a revenue share of 41.6% in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The presence of several emerging economies such as China and India, growing population, rising disposable income, and expanding food & beverage industry are among the factors contributing toward the demand for labeling machines in the regional market.

North America market is likely to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Growing e-commerce industry, especially in the U.S., coupled with the adoption of standards and regulations pertaining to labeling, serialization, and tracing is further likely to have a positive impact on the regional market growth. For instance, regulations such as Fair Packaging and Labeling Act and Drug Quality and Security Act among others are likely to fuel the market growth.

The European region occupied the second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2018. Ascending demand for functional food & beverage products coupled with increasing spending on pharmaceutical and healthcare products is expected to boost the demand for labeling machines over the forecast period. Moreover, labeling regulations pertaining to product information and safety are further likely to enhance the demand for these machines.

Central & South America market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The development of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile among others is further expected to boost the demand for labeling machines over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region is also expected to propel the product demand.

Market Share Insights of Labeling Machines Market

The market for labeling machines is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of both global and regional players. Key players operating in the market include Krones AG, ProMach, Inc., Sacmi Imola S.C., Salzgitter AG, Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A., and I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. among others.

Other prominent players operating in the market include Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Quadrel Labeling Systems, and Fuji Seal International, Inc. among others. Companies are investing huge amounts in research & development activities in order to cater to the rising demand for high-speed and precision labeling machines that are capable of applying labels on containers of different shapes and sizes.

