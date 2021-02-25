Laboratory-Developed Testing Market Leading Key Players, Growth Factors, Market Segments and Competitors Analysis to 2027

The New Report “Laboratory-Developed Testing Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Laboratory developed testing (LDTs) is used to measure or detect a wide variety of analytes such as proteins, chemical compounds like glucose or cholesterol, or DNA, in a sample taken from a human body. Some LDTs are comparatively simple tests that measure single analytes, such as a test that measures the level of sodium. Some other LDTs are complex and may measure or detect one or more analytes.

The laboratory-developed testing market is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for healthcare for chronic illnesses like cancer, and diabetes. However, lack of physical activity amidst a jungle of concrete, and unhealthy consumption of foods is restraining the market growth. Moreover, low cost of establishing testing centers, the growing preference of patients against hospitalization due to high costs, is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, 2. Biodesix and Helix, 3. Biotheranostics, 4. Eurofins, 5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, 6. Guardant Health, 7. Illumina, 8. Qiagen, 9. Quest Diagnostics, 10. Rosetta Genomics

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Laboratory-Developed Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTING are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LABORATORY-DEVELOPED TESTING Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The laboratory-developed testing market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as clinical biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, immunology, critical care, microbiology, haematology and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals laboratory, specialty diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations, academic institutes and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Laboratory-Developed Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Laboratory-Developed Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

