Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Laboratory Information management Market was valued at USD 629.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,137.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Labware

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Labvantage Solutions

Core Informatics

Lablynx

Autoscribe Informatics

(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Computing Solutions

(CSI)

Genologics

an Illumina Company