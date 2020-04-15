Land Mobile Radio Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Land Mobile Radio market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Land Mobile Radio industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Land Mobile Radio production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Land Mobile Radio market include _Cartel Communication Systems Inc., Harris Corporation, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Icom Inc., JVCKenwood Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., RELM Wireless Corporation, Simoco Telecommunications Ltd., Tait Radio Communications Limited, Thales Group

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Land Mobile Radio industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Land Mobile Radio manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Land Mobile Radio industry.

Global Land Mobile Radio Market Segment By Type:

Hand portable, In-vehicle

Global Land Mobile Radio Market Segment By Application:

Commercial, Industrial, Public Safety

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Land Mobile Radio industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Land Mobile Radio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Land Mobile Radio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Land Mobile Radio market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Land Mobile Radio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Land Mobile Radio market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Land Mobile Radio Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Land Mobile Radio

1.2 Land Mobile Radio Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hand portable

1.2.3 In-vehicle

1.3 Land Mobile Radio Segment by Application

1.3.1 Land Mobile Radio Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Public Safety

1.4 Global Land Mobile Radio Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Land Mobile Radio Market Size

1.5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Land Mobile Radio Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Land Mobile Radio Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Land Mobile Radio Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Land Mobile Radio Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Land Mobile Radio Production

3.4.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Land Mobile Radio Production

3.5.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Land Mobile Radio Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Land Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Land Mobile Radio Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Land Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Land Mobile Radio Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Land Mobile Radio Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Land Mobile Radio Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Land Mobile Radio Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Land Mobile Radio Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Land Mobile Radio Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Land Mobile Radio Business

7.1 Cartel Communication Systems Inc.

7.1.1 Cartel Communication Systems Inc. Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cartel Communication Systems Inc. Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Harris Corporation

7.2.1 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

7.3.1 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Icom Inc.

7.4.1 Icom Inc. Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Icom Inc. Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 JVCKenwood Corporation

7.5.1 JVCKenwood Corporation Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 JVCKenwood Corporation Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Motorola Solutions, Inc.

7.6.1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Motorola Solutions, Inc. Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 RELM Wireless Corporation

7.7.1 RELM Wireless Corporation Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 RELM Wireless Corporation Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Simoco Telecommunications Ltd.

7.8.1 Simoco Telecommunications Ltd. Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Simoco Telecommunications Ltd. Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tait Radio Communications Limited

7.9.1 Tait Radio Communications Limited Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tait Radio Communications Limited Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Thales Group

7.10.1 Thales Group Land Mobile Radio Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Land Mobile Radio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Thales Group Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Land Mobile Radio Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Land Mobile Radio Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Land Mobile Radio

8.4 Land Mobile Radio Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Land Mobile Radio Distributors List

9.3 Land Mobile Radio Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Land Mobile Radio Market Forecast

11.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Land Mobile Radio Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Land Mobile Radio Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Land Mobile Radio Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Land Mobile Radio Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

