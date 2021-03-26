Large Format Display Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2025
Large Format Display Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Large Format Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Large Format Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Large Format Display Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Market Segmentation
Global Large Format Display Market, by Display Type
- Video Wall
- Standalone
Global Large Format Display Market, by Technology
- LED
- LED Backlit-LCD
- OLED
- Others
Global Large Format Display Market, by Display Size
- 32-40”
- 41-80”
- >80”
Global Large Format Display Market, by Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Large Format Display Market, by End-user
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Sports & Entertainment
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Corporate
- Others
Global Large Format Display Market, by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
