Last Mile Delivery Market accounted to US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027

An exclusive Last Mile Delivery Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America was accounted for the largest share in the last mile delivery market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the last mile delivery market. The market is experiencing steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced technologies. The benefits of last-mile deliveries, which attracted parcel delivery and e-commerce players include reduced roadway congestion, improved safety, optimized route flexibility, reduced greenhouse gas emission, and overnight or one-day delivery. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of last mile delivery market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004153/

The logistics industry is booming in the North America region. The global and regional trade network such as NAFTA (North America free trade agreement) between USE, Mexico and Canada have highly increased the trade between these countries, and as a result of this, the player in the logistics and supply chain industries have increased. Apart from this, these countries are also a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) whose primary objective is to increase trade between the member countries across the world.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Last Mile Delivery market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Last Mile Delivery market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Furthermore, the US currently holds the largest last mile delivery market share; however, Canada is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the near future. Increase in an inclination of manufacturers to develop paperless work along with a rise in adoption of just-in-time trucking for e-commerce companies is boosting the market for last mile delivery in the US.

Some of the key players operating in the last mile delivery market are CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., XPO Logistics, Inc., and United Parcel Service, Inc.

The drones are majorly used by e-commerce companies and several governments and private organizations to deliver time-sensitive goods, medicines, and emergency response goods. Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential. Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in rural areas. The drones in the current scenario are progressing substantially, as the governments of several countries are simplifying the laws and regulations, which is raising the number of drone operating companies. Such approvals and initiatives would help the companies to widen the scope of the last mile delivery market.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004153/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Last Mile Delivery Market Landscape Last Mile Delivery Market – Key Market Dynamics Last Mile Delivery Market – Global Market Analysis Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Last Mile Delivery Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]