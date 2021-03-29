Last Mile Delivery Market Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast 2027

The global last mile delivery market accounted to US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, North America was accounted for the largest share in the Last Mile Delivery Market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the last mile delivery market. The market is experiencing steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced technologies. The benefits of last-mile deliveries, which attracted parcel delivery and e-commerce players include reduced roadway congestion, improved safety, optimized route flexibility, reduced greenhouse gas emission, and overnight or one-day delivery. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of last mile delivery market.

Some of the key players operating in the last mile delivery market are CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., XPO Logistics, Inc., and United Parcel Service, Inc.

In recent years, last mile delivery market has observed different product launch, partnership, as well as inauguration of new facilities which would help the players to grow in the market. For instance, in 2019, FedEx Express has opened a new state-of-the-art ramp operation facility at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The new facility is part of the company’s strategy to increase its operational efficiency and meet its growing customer demands. Another initiative with respect to new product launch is undertaken by FedEx Corporation. In this, in 2019, FedEx has developed an autonomous battery-powered delivery robot to enable same-day last-mile deliveries. The FedEx SameDay Bot travels along roadsides and on sidewalks to deliver all the small shipments to its end users.

The drones are majorly used by e-commerce companies and several governments and private organizations to deliver time-sensitive goods, medicines, and emergency response goods. Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential. Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in rural areas. The drones in the current scenario are progressing substantially, as the governments of several countries are simplifying the laws and regulations, which is raising the number of drone operating companies. Such approvals and initiatives would help the companies to widen the scope of the last mile delivery market.

Geographically, the last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and South America regions. North America leads the last mile delivery market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The growing industrial sector such as automotive, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages industries is driving the growth of freight as well as logistics market in the North America region. The e-commerce industry has recorded robust growth, and it is possible because of the efficient and effective logistics and supply chain management.

