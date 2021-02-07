Latest Informative Report on Polylactic Acid Market 2014 – 2020| Analysis with Top Global Players like NatureWorks LLC, Synbra, Corbion Purac, Hisun Biomaterials, Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a bio-degradable thermoplastic aliphatic polymer produced from lactic acid using various crops like corn, sugarcane, tapioca etc. as a raw material. Similar to other sustainable bioplastics, PLA has a huge market potential to be used in various packaging applications of food, beverages and other consumer product that have short shelf-life. Additionally, owing to its versatile characteristics, the material can be used in various high value applications in numerous end-user industries including textiles, constructions and automotive. Therefore, the production and consumption of the sustainable material is being facilitated by various governments around the world.

Request Sample Copy of Polylactic Acid Market at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014592

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

NatureWorks LLC, Synbra, Corbion Purac, Hisun Biomaterials, Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd, Chongqing bofei biochemical products co., ltd. and Futerro.

What is the Market Scope?

Increasing consumer awareness, government incentives and easy availability of raw materials are the major factors driving market growth. However, the cost of PLA is comparatively higher than synthetic plastics, thus becoming a primary restraining factor for the market growth.

What is the Regional Framework?

The global PLA market has been segmented based on applications as packaging, agriculture, electronics, textiles, bio-medical and others. In 2014, packaging application garners the highest share of 65.2% in the in global PLA market. This is principally due to the unique mechanical, thermal and barrier properties of PLA, which makes it a suitable material for packaging applications. Based on geography, the global polylactic acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions.

North America is the largest producer and consumer of PLA and accounted for about 49.6% of the global consumption in 2014. The North American region would continue to lead the market owing to large production capacity, feedstock abundancy, supportive legal framework, and rising consumer awareness for sustainability. However, the Asia Pacific market would grow at the highest rate due to upcoming production facilities in China and Thailand coupled with growing adoption of PLA in China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014592

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polylactic Acid Market Size

2.2 Polylactic Acid Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polylactic Acid Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Polylactic Acid Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polylactic Acid Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Polylactic Acid Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Polylactic Acid Sales by Product

4.2 Global Polylactic Acid Revenue by Product

4.3 Polylactic Acid Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polylactic Acid Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014592

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.