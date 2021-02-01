Latest Research on Bitcoin Market Share, Size, Statistics, Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook 2020 and Top Global Key Companies like Bitfury, Bitmain, Circle, Hut 8 Mining Corp, GMO Internet, Inc., Genesis Mining| 2025 Forecast

Bitcoin is a peer to peer payment system which was introduced into the market as an open source software. Bitcoins provide an easy transaction process. Moreover, end-users can send and receive bitcoins by using wallet software on mobile devices, personal computers or web applications.

The low transaction fees related to bitcoins is the major growth factor of global Bitcoin market. Bitcoin (BTC) is a consensus network that enables a new payment system and a completely digital currency. Powered by its users, it is a peer to peer payment network that requires no central authority to

operate.

North America dominates the global Bitcoin market, owing to a large number of bitcoin users in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Bitfury, Bitmain, Circle, Hut 8 Mining Corp, GMO Internet, Inc., Genesis Mining, HashCoins OÜ, Bitcoin Suisse AG, and Hashing24, among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Bitcoin Market – Industry Outlook

4 Bitcoin Market Applications Outlook

5 Bitcoin Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Bitcoin Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

