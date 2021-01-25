Latest Research on Microcontrollers Market by Top key players like Atmel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics | Forecast Period 2020-2023

Microcontrollers (MCU) are low cost devices which, coupled with enhancement in technology, is the driving force for their usage in a bevy of smaller products such as portable gadgets and LED lighting. The major areas in which microcontrollers are used are automotive, industrial, consumer goods, computer, and communications applications. Of these, the market is found to be primarily driven by industrial (which is considered to include medical), automotive applications and consumer goods.

Increasing awareness of smart energy management, coupled with growing penetration of automotive and medical applications is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to drive the microcontrollers market over the next five years.

Microcontrollers (MCU) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Microcontrollers (MCU) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Renesas Electronics

• Infineon Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Freescale Semiconductor

• Microchip Technology

• Atmel Corporation

• …

The Microcontrollers (MCU) report focuses on the Microcontrollers (MCU) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• 8 bit Microcontroller

• 16 bit Microcontroller

• 32 bit Microcontroller

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Goods

• Computer

• Communications

