Latest Research Study On GPS Tracking Device Market Forecast Till 2026 Top Companies are CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology
Global GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data on the 2018 base and the historical year 2017. The increase in market value may be due to the use of GPS in business vehicles at lower cost and smaller size GPS systems.
GPS Tracking Device Market Overview-The global market for GPS tracking devices is gaining momentum due to the adoption of better technology in many sectors. Stimulation on security systems and better resource management play a pivotal role in improving market growth. GPS (Ground Positioning System) technology is widely used to determine the exact location of vehicles and other mobile entities. Information about the moving object can be sent to the central control unit or stored within the tracking device. The system uses a satellite, radio or cellular modem with a tracking device. You can track mobile objects using any device that supports GPS. The location of the device uses geometric coordinates to place the object on the map.
Key market players covered in this report –
Few of the major competitors currently working in global GPS tracking device market are CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.
Market Drivers-The main reason for promoting the demand for GPS devices is the accuracy of these devices in determining the location of mobile devices. In addition, the installation of such devices is not expensive, so such devices are popularized. In addition, at a relatively low cost, SMBs can easily deploy these systems and increase their efficiency. Thus, the market has been expanding its consumer base over the years. The transportation industry is a major consumer of these products. Corporate-owned buses, trucks, freight and cars are equipped with a GPS tracking system. Another important factor in boosting demand is the installation of such devices in public transport systems. Governments want to add utilities to public services, so these systems are quickly being adopted in government business.
GPS Tracking Device Market segmentation-
Segment by Type
- Satellite
- Cellular
Segment by Application
- Transportation & Logistics
- Metals & Mining
- Construction
TABLE OF CONTENTS GPS Tracking Device market
Part 01: GPS Tracking Device Market Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: GPS Tracking Device market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: GPS Tracking Device market Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: GPS Tracking Device market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: GPS Tracking Device Market Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: GPS Tracking Device Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
