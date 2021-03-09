Memory Foam Mattress Market Overview:

Memory foam which is also referred as viscoelastic polyurethane foam or low-resilience polyurethane foam usually consists of polyurethane and other chemicals so that the viscosity and density can be increased. It is a combination of memory foam and springs. It uses the body heat to soften and mould as per the shape of the body and provides support and comfort.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Sleemon, Sinomax USA Inc., Corsicana Mattress Company, Kingsdown, Inc., Restonic, King Koil, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders AB, Dorel Industries Inc.

By Type (Below 10cm, 10- 30cm, Above 30cm),

By Applications (Residential Use, Commercial Use),

By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size, Others)

The Memory Foam Mattress Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increase in the back pain is the major factor driving the market.

It provides support and comfort to the user which is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

The long replacement cycle is restraining the growth of this market.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Portronics announced the launch of their new memory foam mattress mousepad Comfy. It is one of the most comfortable and is ergonomically designed mouse- pads. The memory foam makes it very comfortable for the wrist and fingers.

In January 2018, Cecorelax announced the launch of the Graphene Memory Foam Pillow which was a pillow made from the memory- foam and is enhanced with the graphene particles. This pillow maintains the body temperature and is highly resistant, light and flexible.

