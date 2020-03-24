Lavandula Oil Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2025
Global Lavandula Oil Market Viewpoint
In this Lavandula Oil market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Enio Bonchev
Alpha Aromatics
Sydney Essential Oil
Young Living Essential Oils
Ovvio Oils
Alteya Group
Mother Herbs Private
NHR Organic Oils
doTERRA International
Rocky Mountain Soap
International Flavours & Fragrances
China Flavors and Fragrances Company
Takasago International corporation
Firmenich
Symrise
Givaudan
Aromaland
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural
Synthetic
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Cosmetic
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
