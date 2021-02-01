Lead-Acid Battery Market Size 2020, by Types of Retailers, Industry Profiles, Demand, Business Analysis, Revenue, Trends, Growth and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Global lead-acid battery market is classified into different segments like by product, construction method, application or end-user and key regions operating in the lead-acid battery market. Further product segment has been sub-divided to motive, stationary and SLI. In addition, product segment is dominated by SLI division and is predicted to grow at a healthy rate as compared to motive and stationary batteries. On the other hand, stationary batteries are foreseen for witnessing maximum expansions over the forecast period. This is the result of an aggregating requirement for power backup in various sectors like railway, oil & gas, and energy generation. Moreover, mounting energy consumption around the globe is projected to push the need for stationary batteries (mostly as a source of backup at the time of power cuts).

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/31

Likewise, construction method segmentation is bifurcated to VRLA and flooded. Flooded batteries amongst them is a leading product in the lead-acid battery market across the globe since past few decades. However rising demand for highly efficient power output in marine applications is expected to augment its demand again in near future. VRLA batteries will remain accountable for witnessing the highest growth over the forecast period in accordance with the significant growth for UPS systems in the global market

Also, application segmentation is sub-segmented to automotive, transport vehicles, electric bikes, telecom as well as UPS. Automotive has been one of the largest sections in 2015 and was valued for approximately 59% of the total global lead-acid batteries market share.

In the geographical segment, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising need for energy storage structures. Additionally, usage of energy storage systems is expected to see a tremendous growth owing to the rising demand for renewable energy along with government’s provision for the development of solar and wind energy. Other key regions include North America (U.S), Europe (Germany, Italy, Russia and UK), Central & South America (Brazil) and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE).

Read more details at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lead-acid-battery-market

Finally, the global lead-acid battery industry is exceptional of the competitive landscape because of the major global players are constantly involved in product innovation and research & development. Some of the key players in competitive landscape of the global lead-acid battery market include GS Yuasa Corp, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., NorthStar, Crown Battery Manufacturing, C&D Technologies, Inc., Johnson Controls, ATLASBX Co. Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Trojan Battery, HOPPECKE Batteries, EnerSys, Saft Groupe, Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. and Hoppecke Batteries Inc.

What to expect from the ‘Global Lead-Acid Battery Market’ report?