Learn details of the Food Colorants Market: industry analysis by 2024

Food colorants are coloring additives also known as dye or pigments which are added to food or beverages to impart color and give an attractive appearance to the food and beverages. Food colorants are added in the food and beverages to maintain and improve safety, freshness, nutritional value, taste, texture and appearance of foods and beverages. Natural colorants segment is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of value owing to easily availability of fruits and vegetables. The global food colorants market is anticipated to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Food Colorants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Easily availability of raw materials such as fruits and vegetables and edible plants, coupled with rising consumer demand for natural colorants, which is driving the growth of global food colorants market. Furthermore, increasing applications of food colorants in food and beverage industry is expected to boost the consumption of food colorants. In addition, increasing consumer demand for processed foods leads to increase consumption of food colorants.

However, stringent and expensive certifications and regulations regarding use of food colorants, and side effects associated with synthetic colors on health are expected to limit the growth of global food colorants market.

Global Food Colorants Market: Segmentation

The global food colorants market is segmented on the basis of product type, form type, and application.

On the basis of product type, the global food colorants market is segmented into:

Natural Beta carotene Astaxanthin Anthocyanins Annatto



Natural Identical Mixed Carotene Lutein Lycopene Canthaxanthin Curcumin Titanium Dioxide



Synthetic Blue No. 1 (Brilliant Blue), and Blue No. 2 (Indigo Carmine) Red No. 2 Citrus, Red Number 3 (Erythrosine B), and Red number 40 (Allura red) Green Number 3 (Fast Green FCF) Yellow Number 5, and Yellow Number 6 Orange B

Caramel

On the basis of form type, the global food colorants market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

Gel and Pastes

On the basis of application, the global food colorants market is segmented into:

Food Dairy and Frozen Products Bakery Poultry, Meat, and Seafood Confectionery



Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) Alcoholic Beverages



Global Food Colorants Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global food colorants market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate among all the regions owing to increasing demand for food colorants in US and Canada. Europe is expected to hold the market share of global food colorants market at a second position in terms of value. This is attributed to increasing consumer awareness for natural products coupled with regulatory support for coloring food stuff in European countries.

Owing to the increase in consumption of processed and ready to eat foods in India and China, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global food colorants market. The Latin America and MEA regions are expected to contribute collectively in the global food colorants market.This is due to the increasing disposable incomes coupled with changing lifestyles in Brazil, GCC countries and South Africa which is fuelling the consumption of processed foods, resulting in an increase in demand for food colorants.

Global Food Colorants Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global food colorants market include

Cargill Incorporated

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

FMC Corporation

DDW The Colour House

Hansen Holding A/S

GNT Group

Naturex

Lycored

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

Sethness Caramel Color

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

