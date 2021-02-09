Learn details of the Tapioca Syrup Market: industry analysis by 2025

Tapioca syrup is extracted from cassava root also called as tapioca and is native to the northeast region of Brazil, but is used globally. Tapioca syrup is an alternative to a wide range of artificial sweeteners. Tapioca syrup is a trending syrup in the food and beverage industry which is obtained from a starch called as tapioca. Tapioca syrup has natural and neutral taste and hence aromatic flavors to the food products.

Tapioca syrup is widely used as toppings for various bakery products such as waffles, cakes, pancakes, bread rolls, and French toast. Tapioca syrup is also used for flavoring a wide range of food products such as hot cereal, ice cream, sausages, fruit juices, corn fritters, baked beans, baking powder, fresh donuts and baked apples. Tapioca syrup is also used as an alternative to honey in wine mead. Tapioca syrup is often used as a substitute for honey and sugar based food products. Tapioca syrup is cheaply available in various grocery stores and supermarkets. Tapioca syrup is also used as an alternative to honey by most vegan consumers. Tapioca syrup melts quickly and hence it is used as a sweetener for most of the beverages such as iced tea and others.

Global Tapioca syrup: Market Segmentation

The global Tapioca syrup market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel, and region. The Tapioca syrup market is segmented on the basis of form which includes the tapioca syrup, tapioca maltodextrins and tapioca syrup solids. Tapioca syrup made from sugar Tapioca is used widely for flavoring a variety of food products. The global Tapioca syrup market is segmented on the basis of application in which Tapioca syrup is used as a flavoring agent in bakery products such as baking powder, waffles, pancakes, French toast and oatmeal. Granulated Tapioca sugar is used as a topping on coffee cake, oatmeal, grapefruit or crumb cake. The global Tapioca syrup market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online stores, retail stores, and super/hyper market. Hence, the global Tapioca syrup market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Tapioca syrup Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Tapioca syrup industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global Tapioca syrup market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing demand for Tapioca syrup as a flavoring agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global Tapioca syrup market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Tapioca syrup Market: Growth Drivers

The global Tapioca syrup market driving factors are increasing demand for baking foods such as pancakes, waffles, bread rolls and coffee cake. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the Tapioca syrup market along with rising application of tapioca syrup in various health drinks as an alternative to artificial sweeteners. Tapioca syrup is also used as a natural sweetener in various food products which is another major factor driving the global Tapioca syrup market.

Many manufacturers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for Tapioca syrup as a flavoring agent in a variety of food products. Hence, the global Tapioca syrup market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Tapioca syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Tapioca syrup market include

Malt Products Corporation, Sunrise International Inc., Briess Products Ltd, Ciranda, Marigold Inc, KB Ingredients, Pure Life and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global Tapioca syrup market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global Tapioca syrup market till 2025.