Learn global specifications of the OTC Braces and Supports Market

The global OTC Braces and Supports market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this OTC Braces and Supports market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the OTC Braces and Supports market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the OTC Braces and Supports market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the OTC Braces and Supports market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the OTC Braces and Supports market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the OTC Braces and Supports market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DJO Finance LLC (US)

Breg, Inc. (US)

Ossur Hf (Iceland)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)

Bauerfeind AG (Germany)

Otto Bock HealthCare (Germany)

BSN Medical (Germany)

medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

3M Company (US)

THUASNE Group (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Segment by Application

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Cold Bracing

Other Applications



