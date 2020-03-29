Lecithin & Phospholipids Market is likely size register double digit CAGR during 2027

eport Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Lecithin & Phospholipids Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Lecithin & Phospholipids Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Lecithin & Phospholipids Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Lecithin & Phospholipids Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Lecithin & Phospholipids Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Lecithins are group of fatty acids that are yellow-brownish and are found in animal and plants tissues. Lecithin is mainly composed of glycolipids, choline, fatty acids, triglycerides, phosphoric acid and phosphoric acid. The sources for obtaining lecithin include eggs, soybeans, rapeseed, milk and sunflower. Lecithin acts as excellent emulsifiers.

Phospholipids fall under the class of lipids and are important component of cell membrane. Phospholipids mostly consist of hydrophilic and hydrophobic. The application of these Phospholipids can be seen in materials science and nanotechnology. Major sources of Phospholipids include chicken eggs, bovine milk, fish eggs and sunflower.

The key factors that drive the market for lecithin and phospholipids globally are the growing demand for natural sources of ingredients, rise in the consumption of convenience foods and health concerns. Moreover versatility of lecithin increases its adoption in end user applications and increasing consumer awareness thus raises the demands for phospholipids. Some of the factors that act as barrier for the growth of this market includes the fluctuating prices of lecithin may dampen and price elasticity and use of hexane to extract lecithin from soybean poses health hazards. The market is expected to witness tremendous opportunity for the growth of lecithin and phospholipids market globally as there is increasing demand for non-genetically modified lecithin in industrialized countries. Developing economies in Asia-Pacific region present immense potential for lecithin and phospholipids in future.

The global market for lecithin and phospholipids is likely to grow at a healthy rate with single digit CAGR growth across major geographies from 2019 – 2027. In 2018, food accounts for major share in lecithin market. Supplement and nutritious are the major fast growing applications over the period of next six years. The application in these segments is increasing due to demand for superior functional foods by consumers and growing health consciousness of consumer’s globally. Feed and cosmetic segment also shows good potential as other applications are also increasing. In case of phospholipids market pharmaceuticals is the fastest growth application while nutrition & supplements dominates overall application market.

Europe was the largest market for lecithin and phospholipids both in terms of volume and value followed by North America in 2018. Growth in these regions is attributed to health related concerns among the consumers and increasing awareness about consumer’s regarding functional food. Asia Pacific remains the fastest growing market and is considered to account for dominant share over the period of six years.

Segment Covered:

The global market for lecithin and phospholipids can be segmented on four key factors such as product type, application, source and geography. The segmentation on the basis of product type includes fractionated, standardized/ refined, de-oiled, modified and others. Moreover by application the market is segmented based on its usage in different industries such as animal feed, nutrition & supplements, cosmetics, food and others. By the source from which lecithin and phospholipids are obtained the market can be segmented as egg, sunflower, soy and others. In terms of geography the major region covered includes Europe, Asia Pacific, North America ,MEA and Latin America.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. DU Pont DE Nemours and Company, Lasenor Emul SL, GmbhLipoid , Wywiol GruppeVav Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Gmbh, Ruchi Soya Industries and Lecico LimitedStern. among others. Moreover, parameters such as Lecithin & Phospholipids related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

