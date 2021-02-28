LED billboards Market Projected size Gain Significant Value by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on LED billboards Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international LED billboards Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world LED billboards market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international LED billboards Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the LED billboards Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the projected period from 2019-2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

From the past few decades, outdoor advertising is gaining its popularity in the advertising sectors owing to its efficient and cost-effective solutions. The LED billboard market is used for both indoor and outdoor application. The LED billboard is usually used on sports events, roads, highways, and applications. The LEDs offers durable, flexible and the lightweight display screen that anticipated to fuel its adoption in the outdoor advertising market. Additionally, the growing adoption of digital advertising for the outdoor and the indoor applications are escalating the growth of LED billboard market worldwide. The LED billboards are more advanced and the flexible as compared to the traditional billboards. They also provide multiple images with no extra maintenance. The LED billboards are cost effective and energy-efficient than the other static billboards. The growing demand for the more efficient solutions and better resolutions are driving the growth of the LED billboard market. On the other hand, the availability of other less expensive method such as print or social media is expected to restrain the growth of LED billboard market. Furthermore, the decreasing prices of LEDs are propelling the growth of LED billboard market. Moreover, the growing inclination towards the digitalization is projected to serve numerous growth opportunities in the LED billboard market over the forecast period. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in the LED billboard market and it is expected to remain the dominating region through the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of innovative and advanced technologies and rapidly growing media and advertising sectors are majorly contributing in the growth of LED billboards market. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to growth with the highest CAGR of X.XX% over the forecast period. The growing demand for outdoor advertising is expected to accelerating the growth of LED billboard market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the LED billboards Market has been segmented by product type, its segmentation based upon application, growing market size & region-wise market shares. In terms of the LED billboards product type, LED billboards Market has been divided into small size LED billboards, Medium size LED billboards, large size LED billboards. In terms of the application, LED billboards Market has been classified into indoor and outdoor.

The medium and the large size LED billboards are held considerable market share in the LED billboard market in 2018. The rapidly increasing use of LED billboards across sports and other events are expected to contribute to the growth of the LED billboard market during the forecast period.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of LED billboards. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – Daktronics, Lighthouse Technologies, Barco NV., Leyard Optoelectronic, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics, Panasonic, LG Electronics, Philips, and siemains among others.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

