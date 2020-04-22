LED Grow Light Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for LED Grow Light and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the LED Grow Light market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the LED Grow Light market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global LED Grow Light Market was valued at USD 1.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.90% from 2018 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Lumigrow

Osram Licht AG

Heliospectra AB

General Electric Company

CREE

Everlight Electronics

Alta LED Corporation

Bridgelux