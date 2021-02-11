LED Lighting in Poultry Farming Market Grooming Regions: Edition 2027 | Greengage Lighting, Once, Hybrite LED Lighting

Sameer Joshi

The LED lighting in poultry farming market was valued at USD 306.5 million by 2017, growing with 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Companies which are prominent in LED lighting in poultry farming market are SUNBIRD, Greengage Lighting, Once Inc., Hybrite LED Lighting Ltd., HATO BV, and Shenzhen Hontech-Wins Electronics Co., Ltd. Rise in human population and poultry meat production is expected to come up with huge opportunities for market players. Durability is the major aspect which will drive the market of specific spectrum lighting in future.

Light emitting diode (LED) is an excellent alternative of other light sources like CFL (Compact Fluorescent Light) and cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL) used in poultry farms. The function of LED is to provide lights equivalent to sunlight and this has resulted in augmentation of its demand in poultry farms.

These bulbs save 85% of electricity and cater high intensity lights on floor. Also the directional emission intensity of LEDs boosts birds’ yielding capacity. LED lights have less depreciation rate as compared to conventional lights. It has a depreciation rate of 2-5% while other CFLs possess the depreciation rate of 12-15% per year.

The poultry farms have been increased worldwide. Its count was 111,000 thousand metric tons in 2015 which later on touched 118,080 thousand tons in 2017. Greater energy savings and better results on yield due to large scale LED appliances are expected to propel the market in coming years.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

