LED Lighting Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2027

Global “LED Lighting ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “LED Lighting ” market. As per the study, the global “LED Lighting ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “LED Lighting ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Companies Profiled


Market Leaders

  • Philips
  • Osram
  • GE Lighting Solutions
  • Toshiba
  • Maxion Technologies
  • Solid State Lighting Systems
  • QD Vision
  • Mitsubishi / Verbatim
  • Lighting Science Group
  • Cree
Market Participants

  • Acuity Brands Lighting
  • Advantech Lighting Solutions
  • NaturaLED
  • Albemarle
  • ATG Electronics
  • Avances LumÃÂ­nicos Plus S.A. de
  • C.V
  • BridgeLux
  • Emcore
  • Epistar
  • Everlight
  • GE
  • IEE
  • Intermatix
  • iWatt
  • Larson
  • LED Microsensor
  • Lightkiwi, LLC
  • Litecontrol
  • Verbatim
  • Newpor Corporation / ILX
  • Lightwave
  • Nichia
  • Pluz S.A. de C.V. / NuVue
  • NuVue
  • Prolighting TCP
  • Siemens
  • Sony
  • Sony HD OLED panels
  • Soraa
  • TCP
  • Thorlabs Acquires / Maxion
  • Technologies
  • Toyoda Gosei

