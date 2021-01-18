LED Lighting Market : Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025 with Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, OSRAM, Cree, Inc., Eaton, Virtual Extension

The global LED lighting market is expected to reach USD 125,000 million by 2025, from USD 38,000 million in 2017, growing at a of CAGR of 18% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

LED Lighting market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more,LED Lighting report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Some of the major players operating in the global LED lighting market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, OSRAM, Cree, Inc., Eaton, Virtual Extension., Dialight., Zumtobel Group AG, SAMSUNG , SHARP CORPORATION, Lumileds Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH., Semiconductor Co., Ltd. , LG INNOTEK., SYSKA LED, among others.

LED Lighting Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analysing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states. Each research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Major Market Drivers:

Increase demand for energy-efficient lighting systems.

Growth in the field of IOT.

Low LEDs prices.

High demand for LED from smart cities.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Spot Light

Street Light

Tube Light

WALL Washer Light

Bulb

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of LED Lighting in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1 LED Lighting Market Overview

2 Global LED Lighting Market Competition by Company

3 LED Lighting Company Profiles and Sales Data

4 LED Lighting Market Status and Outlook by Regions

5 LED Lighting Application/End Users

6 Global LED Lighting Market Forecast

7 LED Lighting Upstream Raw Materials

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

