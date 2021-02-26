Legal Marijuana Market Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2026

Global Legal Marijuana Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Legal Marijuana Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Legal Marijuana Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Legal Marijuana market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Legal Marijuana Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Legal Marijuana Market: Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc., mCig Inc

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Legal Marijuana Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation By Product: Indoor, Greenhouse

Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation By Application: Recreational, Medical

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Legal Marijuana Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Legal Marijuana Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Legal Marijuana Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Legal Marijuana

1.2 Legal Marijuana Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Indoor

1.2.3 Greenhouse

1.3 Legal Marijuana Segment by Application

1.3.1 Legal Marijuana Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Recreational

1.3.3 Medical

1.3 Global Legal Marijuana Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size

1.4.1 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Legal Marijuana Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Legal Marijuana Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Legal Marijuana Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Legal Marijuana Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Legal Marijuana Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Legal Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Legal Marijuana Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Legal Marijuana Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Legal Marijuana Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Legal Marijuana Production

3.4.1 North America Legal Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Legal Marijuana Production

3.5.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Legal Marijuana Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Legal Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Legal Marijuana Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Legal Marijuana Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Legal Marijuana Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Legal Marijuana Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Legal Marijuana Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Legal Marijuana Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Legal Marijuana Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Legal Marijuana Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Legal Marijuana Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Legal Marijuana Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Legal Marijuana Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Legal Marijuana Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Legal Marijuana Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Legal Marijuana Business

7.1 Medicine Man

7.1.1 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Legal Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Canopy Growth

7.2.1 Canopy Growth Legal Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Legal Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Canopy Growth Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Aphria

7.3.1 Aphria Legal Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Legal Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Aphria Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

7.4.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Legal Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Legal Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 mCig Inc

7.5.1 mCig Inc Legal Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Legal Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 mCig Inc Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Legal Marijuana Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Legal Marijuana Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Legal Marijuana

8.4 Legal Marijuana Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Legal Marijuana Distributors List

9.3 Legal Marijuana Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Legal Marijuana Market Forecast

11.1 Global Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Legal Marijuana Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Legal Marijuana Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Legal Marijuana Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Legal Marijuana Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Legal Marijuana Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Legal Marijuana Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Legal Marijuana Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Legal Marijuana Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Legal Marijuana Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

