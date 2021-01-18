Leisure Boats Market 2027: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Key Players

The Middle East leisure boats market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The rise in the popularity of several exciting and extreme destinations around the globe have significantly influenced the growth of leisure boats, and the trend is expected to persist in the coming years. The hastily increasing urban population and propelling buyer confidence in the yacht industry is yet another factor pushing the demand for leisure boats globally. Moreover, the Middle East is currently under the development stage of the market, and therefore all the government and other associated initiatives are expected to have a relatively higher influence on the leisure boats market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Gulf Craft Inc.

2. AL Shaali Marine

3. AL Hareb Marine

4. AL Fajer Marine LLC

5. Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company L.L.C

6. Ribcraft Middle East

7. Ocean Boats

8. Al Suwaidi Marine

9. Al Marakeb Manufacturing Boats Est

10. Instinct Marine

What insights readers can gather from the Leisure Boats Market report?

• A critical study of the Leisure Boats Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

• Learn the behavior pattern of every Leisure Boats Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

• Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Leisure Boats landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

• Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

• Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

Some of the major events in this region include the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which has an objective to develop Dubai as a global destination and platform for overseas companies looking for sustainability and growth. The initiative is expected to promote an expansion of Dubai’s yacht and boats manufacturing activities to accomplish domestic demand.

The Leisure Boats Market report answers the following queries:

• Which players hold the significant Leisure Boats Market share and why?

• What strategies are the Leisure Boats Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

• Why region is expected to lead the global Leisure Boats Market?

• What factors are negatively affecting the Leisure Boats Market growth?

• What will be the value of the global Leisure Boats Market by the end of 2027?