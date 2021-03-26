Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Applications and Company’s Active in the Industry

The Lewy Body Dementia Treatment market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Lewy Body Dementia Treatment market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Competitive Landscape

Swedish research-based biopharma company, BioArctic AB, announced that AbbVie has attained the FDA approval of IND application for ABBV-0805 for the treatment of individuals with Parkinson’s disease. The alpha-synuclein-targeting ABBV-0805 is the most advanced treatment in-licensed by AbbVie from BioArctic in December 2018. The antibody has been evaluated as a disease modifying treatment for Parkinson's disease.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, has signed a joint research agreement with Aikomi, Ltd. to build medical devices to relieve and prevent behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the completion of acquisition of Shire plc. With this acquisition, Takeda Pharmaceutical has become a global, value-based, research and development driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan.

Other players operating in the lewy body dementia treatment market and profiled in the report include BioArctic AB, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan NV, Sanofi AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Mallinckrodt Pharmacauticals.

Manufacturers Prioritizing Novel Product Launches to Boost Market Sustenance

The rise in ageing population has been gradually increasing the patient pool for lewy body dementia treatment market, with leading manufacturers working on introducing new products tailored to solely focus on lewy body dementia. Pharma companies are focusing on the development of highly innovative and competitive pipeline products. To capitalize on the changing healthcare patterns, manufacturers are diversifying their treatment offerings and business expansion via strategic tie-ups with primary care hospitals and clinics in the Asian and European countries.

The Fact.MR study report on lewy body dementia treatment market offers an exhaustive analysis and assessment on worldwide lewy body dementia treatment market, which has been compiled with the aid of a proven and tested research methodology that includes primary and secondary phases. This research methodology helped the analysts arrive at perceptive insights into the growth course of lewy body dementia treatment market during the foreseeable period. Data and insights compiled for lewy body dementia treatment market further undergo numerous stages of validation and examination before they got placed in the global lewy body dementia treatment market report. The authenticity of the market statistics compiled and evaluated for the lewy body dementia treatment market is inherited from the highly reliable research methodology of Fact.MR, which promises full reliability and high precision in terms of data and insights on lewy body dementia treatment market.

