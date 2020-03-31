Licorice Root Extracts Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2033
The global Licorice Root Extracts market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Licorice Root Extracts market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Licorice Root Extracts market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Licorice Root Extracts market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Licorice Root Extracts market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Licorice Root Extracts market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Licorice Root Extracts market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Licorice Root Extracts market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mafco Worldwide Corporation
NOREVO GmbH
Alfarid Corporation Limited
Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Amarelli
Beijing Gingko-Group Biological Technology Co. Ltd
Naturex SA
Herbs Iran
Fanavaran Tosee Sanat Gharb (FTS Co.)
Green Agro Invest LLC
Zagros Licorice co.
Shadian
Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co, Ltd
Hepner & Eschenbrenner GmbH & Co. KG
Cemay Licorice Root Industry CO. LTD.
F & C Licorice Group
Russolod LLC
Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Blocks
Powder
Paste
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage Industry
Tobacco Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Dietary Supplements
