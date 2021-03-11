Licorice Root Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

Licorice Root Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Licorice Root industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Licorice Root manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Licorice Root market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Licorice Root Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Licorice Root industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Licorice Root industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Licorice Root industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Licorice Root Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Licorice Root are included:

growing demand for licorice from several end-use industries. As numerous farmers are at times even compelled to abandon this sort of land that has been dedicated for cotton and wheat owing to the high salinity, rehabilitating this land for harvesting licorice will present them with ample growth prospects. This will involve obtaining permission from the government to harvest licorice root instead of cotton, wheat, and other different staple crops. With the adoption of this strategy, it is being expected that this region will witness a proper production of licorice root in the coming years.

Tobacco is projected to be the leading industry in the consumption of licorice root as an active ingredient

Licorice root extract is a very important flavouring agent and component at present in the confectionery and tobacco industries. Currently, it is being employed in the food industry as a flavouring agent and in the tobacco industry as a de-bittering agent in order to mask the off-note taste of stevia that has till now been a favourite in the market. Stevia has been a prominent sweetener in the tobacco as well as food industry till date. However, researchers and food specialists are looking to incorporating licorice to mask the off-note taste of stevia. With the tobacco industry fast moving towards the development of sweet and flavoured tobacco, the demand for licorice is expected to rise in this industry over the coming years.

Consumption of licorice root is expected to rise in the coming years in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its inherent herbal properties

In the last few years, the demand for licorice has increased from the pharmaceutical industry as it is a noteworthy component of Chinese herbal medicine. The demand for Chinese herbal medicines that comprise almost 70% licorice is increasing extensively, especially in Europe and the U.S. as the population in these regions is shifting towards the consumption of organic medicines. The demand for licorice in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly governed by the burgeoning demand for Chinese medicines. In order to meet the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and other vertical industries, manufacturers are collaborating with harvesters to maintain a stable production of licorice and prevent the prices from shooting up in the global market. This is expected to help boost the extent of cultivated land for licorice, eventually leading to a substantial growth in revenue of the global licorice root market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Licorice Root market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players