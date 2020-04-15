Light Electric Aircraft Market Anticipated to Evince at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2027 | Electric Aircraft, DigiSky Srl, Alisport Srl

Global light electric aircraft Market is segmented into by type as manned and unmanned aircrafts. Among these segments, manned segment is expected to dominate the global light electric aircraft market. The rise in the segment exists on the heels of the stringent emission norms implemented by the authorities.

The global light electric aircraft system market is estimated to exist at a significant level in 2017 and is anticipated to evince a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Growing demand for eco-friendly aircrafts tends to increase the volume of Light Electric Aircraft market across the globe over the anticipated period.

North America is anticipated to be a dominant region for the growth of light electric aircraft. Development in military aircraft, such as the drones and the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles, and innovative military fighter planes are among several regions perceived to bolster the demand for light electric aircraft market in North America in forthcoming years. Europe is also anticipated to exist as a key region for light electric aircraft market, on the heels of implementation of stringent emission norms amongst the countries such as Germany, the U.K. and France. Among Asia-Pacific region developing nations such as India and China are expected to grow at considerable rate in forth coming years. China and India are signatories and regulated International Civil Aviation Organization emission norms to tackle air pollution in their respective nation.

Rising demand of Light Weight Aircraft

The growing demand of lithium-based batteries, along with the constant initiatives to diminish aircraft weight is anticipated to propagate the growth of the global light electric aircraft market. Additionally, implementation of strict emission related regulations aligned to the aircraft industry on the reduction of noise pollution globally, is anticipated to push the demand of light electric aircraft. Moreover, newer investment related to lighter components, efficient electronics related to power, and high energy batteries are several factors perceived to considerably drive the light electric aircraft market across the globe.

On the account of rising air pollution from planes is anticipated to considerably among forth coming years, resulting in hype in number of various lung related disease cases. Over the last two decades, there has been significant increase in the number of flights and carbon dioxide emission by these flights. The emission of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide is propelling aircraft manufacturers to produce eco-friendly aircrafts, thereby positively catalyzing the demand for the light electric aircraft market across the globe.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global light electric aircraft market which includes company profiling of Boeing, Airbus, Electric Aircraft, DigiSky Srl, Alisport Srl, Aero Marine, PC-Aero, ACS Aviation, Cessna and Solar Impulse. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global light electric aircraft market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

