Lighting-as-a-service Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Cree, Eaton Corporation, Future Energy Solutions, Igor, Itelecom USA

The New Report “Lighting-as-a-service Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Lighting as a service (LaaS) is an all-inclusive subscription based pricing model geared at making LED lighting a potential option for any facility manager, business owner, or service manager. LaaS as the third-party management of a lighting system, includes additional maintenance, technical, financial, or operational services. This business model has become more common in commercial and citywide installations of LED lights, specifically in retrofitting buildings and outdoor facilities, with the aim of reducing installation costs.

The Lighting as a service market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as improved financial benefits and government policies & regulations for adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems. Moreover, the factors such as convergence of IoT with lighting systems and development of smart cities are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about the value of a service oriented model of lighting is expected to hinder Lighting as a service market growth.

1. Cree Inc., 2. Eaton Corporation plc, 3. Future Energy Solutions, 4. Igor Inc., 5. Itelecom USA, 6. Koninklijke Philips N.V., 7. Lunera Lighting, 8. RCG Lighthouse, 9. SIB Lighting, 10. Zumtobel Group AG

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Lighting-as-a-service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Lighting-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of component, installation, and end-user. Based on component, the market is segmented as luminaries & control equipment, software’s & communication systems, and maintenance & other services. Further, based on installation, the market is divided into indoor and outdoor. Furthermore, on basis of end-user, market is segmented as office, retail, education, healthcare, hotels & restaurants, institutional/assembly, warehouse, and transport.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Lighting-as-a-service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Lighting-as-a-service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

